Mahindra and Mahindra Q2 profit rises about 25% to Rs1,332 crore

India’s Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd reported a 25% jump in quarterly profit, beating street estimates.

Net profit for the quarter ended 30 September rose to Rs1,332 crore from Rs1,067 crore in the year-ago quarter. Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs1,131 crore, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.

Revenue from operations rose 6.4% to Rs12,182 crore.

At 2.30pm, M&M shares rose 2% to Rs1388.60 on BSE, while the Sensex was down 0.19% to 33,188.79 points.