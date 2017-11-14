 Jet Airways in ‘serious talks’ for 75 more Boeing 737 Max planes - Livemint
Last Published: Tue, Nov 14 2017. 08 28 AM IST

Jet Airways in ‘serious talks’ for 75 more Boeing 737 Max planes

Jet Airways is in discussions about ordering 75 more Boeing 737 Max aircraft, having already ordered 75, says chairman and founder Naresh Goyal
Tim Hepher
Jet Airways said last month it had agreed to buy 75 of the aircraft and that it could acquire another 75 to help it expand in a booming Indian market. Photo: Reuters
Jet Airways said last month it had agreed to buy 75 of the aircraft and that it could acquire another 75 to help it expand in a booming Indian market. Photo: Reuters

Dubai: Indian airline Jet Airways is in “serious discussions” about ordering 75 more Boeing 737 Max aircraft, having already ordered 75, chairman and founder Naresh Goyal told Reuters at the Dubai Airshow on Monday.

It was not immediately clear whether the additional order would be announced at the airshow.

The airline said last month it had agreed to buy 75 of the aircraft and that it could acquire another 75 to help it expand in a booming Indian market. Reuters

First Published: Tue, Nov 14 2017. 08 28 AM IST
