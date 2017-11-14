Jet Airways in ‘serious talks’ for 75 more Boeing 737 Max planes
Jet Airways is in discussions about ordering 75 more Boeing 737 Max aircraft, having already ordered 75, says chairman and founder Naresh Goyal
Dubai: Indian airline Jet Airways is in “serious discussions” about ordering 75 more Boeing 737 Max aircraft, having already ordered 75, chairman and founder Naresh Goyal told Reuters at the Dubai Airshow on Monday.
It was not immediately clear whether the additional order would be announced at the airshow.
The airline said last month it had agreed to buy 75 of the aircraft and that it could acquire another 75 to help it expand in a booming Indian market. Reuters
First Published: Tue, Nov 14 2017. 08 28 AM IST
