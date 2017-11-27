 Google says no changes in algorithm to re-rank websites: Russian watchdog - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion Elections 2017 LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies
Last Published: Mon, Nov 27 2017. 03 17 PM IST

Google says no changes in algorithm to re-rank websites: Russian watchdog

Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor says it has been informed by Google that it does not change its algorithm to re-rank individual websites
Maria Kiselyova
Alphabet executive chairman Eric Schmidt said Google was working to give less prominence to certain websites as opposed to delisting them. Photo: Reuters
Alphabet executive chairman Eric Schmidt said Google was working to give less prominence to certain websites as opposed to delisting them. Photo: Reuters

Moscow: Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Monday it had been informed by Google that the search engine does not change its algorithm to re-rank individual websites.

Google was responding to a request from Roskomnadzor regarding Russian media outlets RT and Sputnik, Roskomnadzor said on its website.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Alphabet executive chairman Eric Schmidt, speaking at an international forum this month, responded to a question about Sputnik articles appearing on Google by saying the company was working to give less prominence to “those kinds of websites” as opposed to delisting them. Reuters

First Published: Mon, Nov 27 2017. 03 06 PM IST
Topics: Google Russian watchdog Russian media Roskomnadzor RT

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share