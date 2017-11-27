Google says no changes in algorithm to re-rank websites: Russian watchdog
Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor says it has been informed by Google that it does not change its algorithm to re-rank individual websites
Moscow: Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Monday it had been informed by Google that the search engine does not change its algorithm to re-rank individual websites.
Google was responding to a request from Roskomnadzor regarding Russian media outlets RT and Sputnik, Roskomnadzor said on its website.
Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Alphabet executive chairman Eric Schmidt, speaking at an international forum this month, responded to a question about Sputnik articles appearing on Google by saying the company was working to give less prominence to “those kinds of websites” as opposed to delisting them. Reuters
First Published: Mon, Nov 27 2017. 03 06 PM IST
Latest News »
- Set timeline for $1 trillion manufacturing revenue, Suresh Prabhu tells industry
- GST collection in October dips to Rs83,346 crore as rate cuts take a toll
- IDBI Bank to sell 1.5% stake in NSE
- Albert Einstein’s letter on theory of relativity may fetch $30,000 at auction
- Volkswagen India appoints Ashish Gupta as head of sales
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Share