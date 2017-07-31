Fiat Chrysler launches Jeep Compass at Rs14.95 lakh

The models will be available in three premium trims—Sport, Longitude and Limited (top of the line)—and in a combination of ten variants. Photo: Bloomberg

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India Pvt. Ltd on Monday launched the locally made Jeep Compass for the Indian market. With prices starting from Rs14.95 lakh and going up to Rs22 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), FCA is looking to woo buyers from the compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) as well as high-end SUV segments, pitting it against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Tucson and Honda WR-V on the end and premium models like Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour on the other.

The Compass goes on sale at 50 FCA and Jeep outlets in India. While deliveries for the diesel manual transmission models will begin from 6 August, the petrol automatic transmission variant will be delivered closer to Diwali.

The models will be available in three premium trims—Sport, Longitude and Limited (top of the line)—and in a combination of ten variants. The Compass comes with 4x2 and 4x4 options.

“The Jeep Compass is cleverly packaged to target customers who would have been contemplating buying an SUV or a crossover positioned across a wide range of price points. We developed a pricing strategy that could help us keep the product premium, yet attainable, with absolutely no compromise on quality of materials, comfort, safety and drivability, and make a worthy impact in the highly aspirational and demanding SUV marketplace,” said Kevin Flynn, president and managing director, FCA India.

The Compass is being manufactured at Ranjangaon near Pune, at a facility jointly owned by Tata Motors Ltd and Fiat India.