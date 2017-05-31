Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for generic epilepsy drug

A file photo. Felbamate is an oral drug used to treat seizures in people with epilepsy.

New Delhi: Drug firm Zydus Cadila has received the US health regulator’s nod to market Felbamate tablets, used to treat seizures in people with epilepsy, in the American market.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the drug in strengths of 400 mg and 600 mg, Zydus Cadila today said in a statement.

Felbamate is an oral drug used to treat seizures in people with epilepsy. The company will manufacture the drug at its plant in Ahmedabad. The Gujarat group has more than 115 approvals and has so far filed over 300 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since it commenced filings in 2003-04. Shares of company’s listed entity Cadila Healthcare ended 1.23 per cent down at Rs 464.55 on BSE.