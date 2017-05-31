| E-Paper
Sections
Home » Companies
Last Modified: Wed, May 31 2017. 04 49 PM IST

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for generic epilepsy drug

USFDA gives green signal to Zydus Cadila’s Felbamate tablets that are used to treat seizures in people with epilepsy

PTI
A file photo. Felbamate is an oral drug used to treat seizures in people with epilepsy.
A file photo. Felbamate is an oral drug used to treat seizures in people with epilepsy.

New Delhi: Drug firm Zydus Cadila has received the US health regulator’s nod to market Felbamate tablets, used to treat seizures in people with epilepsy, in the American market.

The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the drug in strengths of 400 mg and 600 mg, Zydus Cadila today said in a statement.

Felbamate is an oral drug used to treat seizures in people with epilepsy. The company will manufacture the drug at its plant in Ahmedabad. The Gujarat group has more than 115 approvals and has so far filed over 300 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since it commenced filings in 2003-04. Shares of company’s listed entity Cadila Healthcare ended 1.23 per cent down at Rs 464.55 on BSE.

PTI

Topics: Zydus Cadila USFDA epilepsy drug generic drug US health regulator

More From Livemint

READ MORE

First Published: Wed, May 31 2017. 04 49 PM IST