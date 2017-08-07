Home » Companies » Management
SoftBank CEO says interested in investing in Uber, Lyft
SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son says he is interested in investing in Uber and Lyft but has not made a decision
Tokyo: SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son said he was interested in investing in ride-hailing firms Uber Technologies and Lyft but had not made a decision.
“We are interested in discussing with Uber, we are also interested in discussing with Lyft, we have not decided which way,” he told reporters and analysts on Monday after the company announced its quarterly results.
“Whether we decide to partner and invest into Uber or Lyft, I don’t know what will be the end result.” Reuters
