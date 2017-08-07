Livemint

Last Published: Mon, Aug 07 2017. 03 40 PM IST

SoftBank CEO says interested in investing in Uber, Lyft

SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son says he is interested in investing in Uber and Lyft but has not made a decision
Sam Nussey
Billionaire Masayoshi Son, chairman and CEO of SoftBank Group, gestures while speaking during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, on 7 August. Photo: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg
Billionaire Masayoshi Son, chairman and CEO of SoftBank Group, gestures while speaking during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, on 7 August. Photo: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg

Tokyo: SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son said he was interested in investing in ride-hailing firms Uber Technologies and Lyft but had not made a decision.

“We are interested in discussing with Uber, we are also interested in discussing with Lyft, we have not decided which way,” he told reporters and analysts on Monday after the company announced its quarterly results.

“Whether we decide to partner and invest into Uber or Lyft, I don’t know what will be the end result.” Reuters

First Published: Mon, Aug 07 2017. 03 40 PM IST
Topics: SoftBank Uber Lyft Masayoshi Son investment

