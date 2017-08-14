Unitech posts Q1 net loss of Rs38.39 crore
Unitech reported a consolidated net loss of Rs38.39 crore for the first quarter due to lower sales
New Delhi: Realty firm Unitech Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs38.39 crore for the quarter ended June due to lower sales.
Its loss stood at Rs44.82 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing. Total income from operations fell to Rs402.77 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs487.87 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
“The company on an operational level performed well. The company has enhanced the pace of construction across various projects. The company has also been able to get some additional working capital which is helping speed up execution of the projects,” Unitech said in a statement.
First Published: Mon, Aug 14 2017. 09 50 PM IST
