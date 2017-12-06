TVS Apache RR310 launched in India at Rs2.05 lakh

TVS Motor’s Joint MD Sudarshan Venu with CEO K.N. Radhakrishnan at the launch of the TVS Apache RR 310 in Chennai on Wednesday. Photo: PTI

Chennai: TVS Motor Co. Ltd on Wednesday launched the Apache RR 310, marking its foray into the super-premium motorcycle segment.

According to TVS Motor CEO K.N. Radhakrishnan, the TVS Apache RR 310 shares a “common platform” TVS and BMW Motorrad, which tied up in April 2013 to develop sub-500cc motorcycles. “The project (cost) for the development of this (TVS Apache RR310) would be around Rs 400 crore,” Radhakrishnan told reporters in Chennai.

In April 2013, TVS Motor announced a strategic partnership with BMW Motorrad to manufacture sub-500cc bikes for domestic and global markets. TVS Motor has invested about €20 million in the alliance.

The TVS Apache RR 310 uses the same 313cc, liquid and oil-cooled single-cylinder engine as the BMW G 310 R that is mounted inclined towards the rear, a first for any motorcycle in India. Its outputs are identical too, at 34 PS and 27.5 Nm. The engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox. The TVS Apache RR310 is equipped with twin projector headlamps is the first fully faired motorcycle offered by TVS Motor. The bike is priced at Rs2.05 lakh (ex-showroom), Radhakrishnan said, adding the pricing would vary from “state to state”. The motorcycle would be hit the road by end of this month, he said.

According to Radhakrishnan, the premium motorcycle segment accounts for 14% (bikes in the 150cc to 500cc) of the total motorcycle category in the country and is growing at 10% every year.

TVS Motor is looking to sell 10,000 units of the Apache RR 310 over the next one year, joint managing director, Sudarshan Venu. “It will happen in a phased manner,” Venu said to a query on whether the firm would look at shipping the bike to overseas markets.

According to Venu, TVS has enough capacity to produce the motorcycle at its facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The company would also be launching an upgraded variant of the existing Apache 160cc “very soon”, Venu added, but declined to elaborate.

TVS Motor, at present, retails Apache RTR 160, RTR 180 and RTR 200. It also sells TVS Victor, Star City+ in the commuter segment. The company also sells scooters under the Scooty, WEGO and Jupiter brands.