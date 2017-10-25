Global Infrastructure Partners, two others to buy Equis Energy for $5 billion

The sale includes the liabilities of $1.3 billion and the Indian portfolio of the Singapore-based renewable energy developer comprising green energy platforms Energon and Energon Soleq. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: A group of investors led by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) will buy Equis Energy for $5 billion. The other investors in the largest clean energy deal are Canada’s Public Sector Pension Investment Board and China’s CIC Capital Corp.

“Equis Pte. Ltd (Equis) and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) announced on Wednesday the execution of binding documentation for the sale of 100% of Equis Energy for $5.0 billion (including assumed liabilities of $1.3 billion) in cash to GIP and co-investors. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018,” the companies said in a joint statement.

Equis Energy is present in the Asia-Pacific region, including Japan, Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines, India and Thailand. It has solar and wind power project portfolio of 1.9 gigawatt (GW) and a development pipeline representing 9.1GW.

Mint reported about the Equis Energy India assets sell-off plan, as part of the strategic review of its Asian renewable energy portfolio on 14 June.

While Energon is focused on wind power projects with 414 mega watt (MW) of operating assets, Energon Soleq works in the solar sector and is developing projects totalling 260MW in Telangana and Karnataka. Additionally, 300 MW of capacity is being developed by Indian firms.

Equis has raised around $2.7 billion in equity and started Equis Energy in 2012.

“Equis Energy is the largest renewable energy independent power producer (IPP) in the Asia-Pacific region, with over 180 assets comprising 11,135MW in operation, construction and development across Australia, Japan, India, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand,” the statement added.

Credit Suisse (Singapore) Ltd and J.P. Morgan (S.E.A.) Ltd acted as financial advisors to Equis Energy. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP acted as legal advisors to Equis Energy and Clifford Chance LLP acted as legal advisor to GIP.

India has set an ambitious target of installing 175,000MW of renewable energy by 2022. Of this, 100,000MW is to be generated by solar projects and 60,000MW by wind projects. This has been attracting investors to scale up capacity here.