Foodpanda appoints Shah Rukh Khan as brand ambassador

Foodpanda’s year-long campaign involving Shah Rukh Khan will be first released on television followed by print, radio and outdoor. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Online food delivery company Foodpanda on Tuesday named Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador. Khan will feature in an upcoming campaign made by advertising agency Lowe Lintas and promoted by media agency Havas Media.

The commercial will feature Khan talking about Foodpanda’s various offerings including early morning and late night delivery, express guarantee and best offers on restaurants. The year-long campaign will be first released on television followed by print, radio and outdoor. The company did not divulge the financial details of the endorsement deal.

Saurabh Kochhar, chief executive, Foodpanda India said, “Our biggest problem is not the brand recall but creating a demand which cuts across all age, gender and consumer demographics. We feel that this brand association between Foodpanda and Shah Rukh will provide further impetus to our determination to change the way India eats.”

Launched in 2012, Foodpanda India claims to have over 12,000 restaurant partners across 100 cities in the country. It competes with other players in the food delivery space like Swiggy and Zomato. In December last year, it was merged by its investor Rocket Internet with Delivery Hero, a German online food delivery marketplace.

Khan endorses an array of brands including direct-to-home platform Dish TV, furnishing fabric brand D’decor, luxury watch brand Tag Heuer and paint brand Kansai Nerolac among others. According to celebrity managers, he charges Rs2 crore a day for shooting for the brands he endorses.

“Shah Rukh Khan will take Foodpanda to the masses and give the platform immense reach,” said Anirban Das Blah, managing director, Kwan Entertainment and Marketing Solutions which manages the brand endorsement businesses of Bollywood actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

He added that Khan has had a glorious two-decade long run having endorsed some of the biggest brands in the country. “He continues to have a mass appeal. To my mind, Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan are the holy trinity of celebrity brand partnerships in India. They are beyond criticism, performance or box office,” noted Blah.