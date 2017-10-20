Amazon claims Great Indian Festival biggest shopping event ever

Amazon India says it had grabbed a 44% share of total customers and shopping volumes, which was higher than any of its competitors. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Bengaluru: Online retailer Amazon India claimed that its flagship festive season sale, the Great Indian Festival, was its biggest ever shopping event, and said that more customers shopped on its online marketplace during the sale than on any other e-commerce site.

Amazon India on Friday claimed that it had grabbed a 44% share of total customers and shopping volumes, which was higher than any of its competitors.

Amazon said it saw the highest number of transacting customers and number of orders placed during the sale event, driven primarily by its Prime subscription service that saw a fourfold jump in the number of subscribers. Amazon held three separate sale events as part of its Diwali season sale.

“We are humbled by the tremendous response from customers making Amazon.in the undisputed leader in the e-commerce industry with most number of transacting customers and order share. More customers shopped on Amazon.in than anywhere else, with orders received from 99.7% of India’s pin codes. Customers shopped across mobile phones, TVs, large appliances, home décor, furniture, sports equipment and everyday essentials, making the ‘Great Indian Festival’ the biggest shopping event for Amazon.in in history,” said Amit Agarwal, senior vice-president and country head of Amazon India.

The latest claim by Amazon further escalates a bitter market share battle for supremacy between the company and arch-rival Flipkart, which for now still remains the market leader.

“The festive shopping season in India, which really takes off every year with the Big Billion Days, is synonymous with Flipkart. This year, we garnered a disproportionate market share across all parameters, making everyone else irrelevant. The trends are consistent with the observations of other independent research and surveys, which have also said Flipkart was the unquestionable leader this festive season,” said a Flipkart spokesperson.

Earlier during the festive season, Flipkart had also claimed that it had beaten all its competitors and had emerged as the outright winner of the sales season.

Mint had reported in September that Flipkart again beat arch-rival Amazon India in the festive season sales battle, underlining its tactical superiority, and setting up the e-commerce firm for a strong end to a year in which it turned around its fortunes.

The festive season may have also marked a turning point for e-commerce in 2017, as online retail is now set to grow by more than 25% for the full year after a sluggish first-half performance, according to analysts and executives from both companies.

Mint had reported that Flipkart generated gross sales of more than Rs5,000 crore, driven by booming sales of Apple Inc.’s iPhones, Xiaomi phones and VU televisions, during its Big Billion Day sale.

Flipkart’s numbers include sales at Myntra and Jabong, its specialty online fashion retail businesses.

Amazon India (Amazon Seller Service Pvt. Ltd) generated gross sales of Rs2,500-2,700 crore during the first round of its Great Indian Festival that was held between 21 and 24 September.

At the time, Amazon had disputed the figures mentioned above and said it was consistently well ahead of Flipkart on metrics such as app downloads, desktop visits and mobile website visits.

Amazon also said its methodology of calculating gross sales could be different from Flipkart’s. Gross sales refers to the value of goods sold on a platform, not net revenue.