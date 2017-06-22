News in Numbers: SUUTI raises Rs4,000 crore after stake sale in L&T

Rs 4,000 crore

What is it? Amount raised by the Special Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) after selling 2.5% equity stake in engineering firm Larsen & Toubro.

Why is it important? The money will be accounted under disinvestment receipts of the central government, which owns SUUTI. So far, disinvestment receipts has touched Rs 6,400 crore out of the target of Rs 72,500 crore for the full year ending March 2018.

Tell me more: SUUTI was created when government took over assets and liabilities of erstwhile Unit Trust of India’s assured schemes like US 64 - which had promised returns as high as 18% - in 2001.

170 times

What is it? The number of times the initial public offering of Central Depository Services Ltd (CDSL) was oversubscribed on the last day of the offer.

Why is it important? This demand shows buoyant primary market for companies. So far, companies have raised more than Rs10,000 crore via IPO in 2017 - only the third time ever to cross this mark.

Tell me more: At the upper end of price band of Rs145-149, CDSL will fetch Rs524 crore from the IPO.

Rs8,165 crore

What is it? The amount of farm loans waived by the Karnataka government.

Why is it important? This will benefit 2.2 million farmers who have taken loans upto Rs50,000 from state cooperative banks. Karnataka is the fourth state after Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Punjab to waive crop loans.

Tell me more: Only 20% of crop loans are taken from state cooperative banks in Karnataka, and the rest are from scheduled banks.

50 basis points

What is it? The amount of repo rate cut sought by Ravindra Dholakia, a member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in the last meeting held on 6 and 7 June this year.

Why is it important? This is the first time in the last 10 months that a decision by MPC, which sets interest rates for the central bank, was not consensual. Dholakia argued to cut rates to boost growth as inflation was less than central bank’s target of 4%. Other five members were not convinced that record low inflation will sustain.

Tell me more: Repo rate is the rate at which the central bank lends to banks. Lower repo rates could mean lower interest rates for retail and corporate borrowers.

23%

What is it? The mortality rates of heart patients in India, one year after diagnosis.

Why is it important? Indian heart patients had the highest mortality rates, except for patients from Africa. This is because patients reached hospitals at a much later stage, and have other complications like diabetes and hypertension.

Tell me more: Heart failure patients in India from India, South Asia and Africa were 10 years younger than patients in US and Europe.

