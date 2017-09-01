Ford India sales fall 40.39% to 15,740 units in August

Ford India’s exports during August declined 55.41% to 7,963 units compared to 17,860 in August 2016. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Ford India on Friday reported 40.39% decline in total sales at 15,740 units in August this year.

The company had sold 26,408 units in the same month last year, Ford India said in a statement.

Domestic sales were down 9% to 7,777 units last month as against 8,548 in August last year, it said.

Exports during the month declined 55.41% to 7,963 units compared to 17,860 in August 2016.

Ford India President and Managing Director Anurag Mehrotra said: “Constraints in the supply chain severely impacted export as well as domestic production for Ford cars in August.”

Stating that the company is looking forward to the festive season, he said the company expected a stable and conducive policy framework from the government “as frequent changes in tax rates threaten to have an adverse impact on consumer sentiment”.