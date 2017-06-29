All-new BMW 5 Series launched in India, prices start at Rs49.9 lakh

Mumbai: German luxury car maker BMW on Thursday launched the all-new version of its best-selling model 5 Series in India priced between Rs49.9 lakh and Rs61.3 lakh (ex-showroom Mumbai).

The new model is available in both diesel and petrol engine options. The diesel engine option comes in three variants priced between Rs 49.9 lakh and Rs 61.3 lakh while the petrol one is available in only one trim tagged at Rs49.9 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Mumbai).

More From Livemint »

“The all-new BMW 5 Series starts the product offensive by BMW in India for this year. The 5 series has been the best selling model for the company in India,” BMW India group president Vikram Pawah told reporters in Mumbai. The deliveries of the new model will start after goods and services tax (GST) implementation on 1 July, he said, adding that it will be assembled at the company’s Chennai plant.

In the last 10 years of its operations in India, BMW has sold over 66,000 units, out of which over 19,000 were 5 Series, he said. The all-new version is lighter by 70kg from the previous generation. Pawah said the new 5 Series is equipped with leading technology that provides driver assistance and connectivity. These include gesture control and remote control parking with surround view.

BMW is investing another Rs130 crore in India to enhance operations, taking its total investment in the country to Rs1,250 crore. It has invested Rs1,120 crore in the Indian operations so far. The company’s Chennai plant has an installed capacity of 14,000 units on a single shift basis. It started operations in March 2007 and produces BMW 1 Series, 3 Series, 3 Series Gran Turismo, 5 Series, 7 Series, along with SUVs X1, X3 and X5.

In January-May this year, BMW has sold 3,533 units in India at a growth of 8%. Apart from the 5 Series, BMW plans to launch 6 Series Gran Turismo (GT) model next year to strengthen its product portfolio in India. The company is looking to expand its dealer network in the country. It has 18 partners and is present in 30 cities.