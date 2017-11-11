Punj Lloyd Q2 loss widens to Rs248 crore

Total expenses of Punj Lloyd rose to Rs1,334.77 crore from Rs1,249.83 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: Punj Lloyd Ltd, the diversified engineering, procurement and construction conglomerate, on Saturday posted a loss of Rs248.42 crore on standalone basis for the second quarter ended 30 September.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs226 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, Punj Lloyd said in a BSE filing. However, total income from operations rose marginally to Rs1,086 crore from Rs1,024 crore in the year-ago period.

At the same time, total expenses of the company rose to Rs1,334.77 crore from Rs1,249.83 crore in the same quarter a year ago.