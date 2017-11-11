 Punj Lloyd Q2 loss widens to Rs248 crore - Livemint
Last Published: Sat, Nov 11 2017. 04 42 PM IST

Punj Lloyd Q2 loss widens to Rs248 crore

Punj Lloyd’s total income from operations rose marginally to Rs1,086 crore from Rs1,024 crore in the year-ago period
PTI
Total expenses of Punj Lloyd rose to Rs1,334.77 crore from Rs1,249.83 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
Total expenses of Punj Lloyd rose to Rs1,334.77 crore from Rs1,249.83 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: Punj Lloyd Ltd, the diversified engineering, procurement and construction conglomerate, on Saturday posted a loss of Rs248.42 crore on standalone basis for the second quarter ended 30 September.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs226 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, Punj Lloyd said in a BSE filing. However, total income from operations rose marginally to Rs1,086 crore from Rs1,024 crore in the year-ago period.

At the same time, total expenses of the company rose to Rs1,334.77 crore from Rs1,249.83 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

First Published: Sat, Nov 11 2017. 04 42 PM IST
