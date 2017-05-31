Jet Airways appoints Vinay Dube as its CEO

Vinay Dube is currently senior vice president, Asia Pacific with Delta Air Lines Inc., one of the world’s largest and most profitable airlines. Photo: AP

Mumbai: Jet Airways India Ltd on Wednesday named Vinay Dube, an aviation veteran with close to three decades of experience, as its chief executive officer (CEO).

The top job at the airline has been vacant for more than two years, since Cramer Ball resigned as CEO with effect from February 2016. The Mumbai-based firm appointed Gaurang Shetty as the acting CEO in 2016. Subsequently he was replaced by Amit Agarwal, the company’s chief financial officer, as the acting CEO.

Dube is currently senior vice president, Asia Pacific with Delta Air Lines Inc., one of the world’s largest and most profitable airlines. During his decade-long career at Delta, Dube helped the airline profitably expand its Asia-Pacific business.

ALSO READ: Jet Airways Q4 profit falls 91% to Rs36.80 crore on fuel, fares, Gulf woes

Dube has “an established track record of business restructuring at large, complex, multi-national organisations,” Jet Airways said in a statement.

His appointment comes at a time when Jet is confronting competitive pressure and low yields. On Tuesday, India’s second largest airline by passengers flown said its net profit for the March quarter slumped 91% to Rs37 crore, the lowest since March 2015, amid costlier fuel, lower airfares and weak demand in the key Gulf region.

As CEO of Jet Airways, Dube will be responsible for strengthening the airline’s overall business performance and its position in the domestic and international markets. He will also head the airline’s executive management team that has been tasked by the board of directors to drive the company’s growth and future strategy by leveraging its partnership with equity partner Etihad Airways.

“I am delighted that Vinay Dube will be joining Jet Airways as its chief executive officer. An Indian American, Vinay brings an enviable combination of smart and sharp mindset with global exposure to industry best practices. I am sure Jet Airways will gain substantially from his wealth of experience and industry insight. I personally look forward to Vinay providing leadership to the entire Jet Airways team,” said Naresh Goyal, chairman of Jet Airways.