Pantaloons CEO Shital Mehta resigns

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) said in a regulatory filing on Monday that Shital Mehta, after resigning as Pantaloons CEO, will cease to be one of the key managerial personnel of the company. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) on Monday said its division Pantaloons’ chief executive officer (CEO) Shital Mehta has resigned from the company.

“Shital Mehta has resigned from the post of chief executive officer, Pantaloons division of the company. Consequently, he will also cease to be one of the key managerial personnel of the company,” ABFRL said in a regulatory filing.

The stock of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail was trading at Rs170.55 on the BSE, up 0.03%.