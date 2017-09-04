Pantaloons CEO Shital Mehta resigns
Shital Mehta resigns as CEO of Pantaloons division of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail
New Delhi: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) on Monday said its division Pantaloons’ chief executive officer (CEO) Shital Mehta has resigned from the company.
“Shital Mehta has resigned from the post of chief executive officer, Pantaloons division of the company. Consequently, he will also cease to be one of the key managerial personnel of the company,” ABFRL said in a regulatory filing.
The stock of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail was trading at Rs170.55 on the BSE, up 0.03%.
First Published: Mon, Sep 04 2017. 08 49 PM IST
