Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies
Last Published: Thu, Sep 14 2017. 07 23 PM IST

IDBI Bank sells 2.5% stake in CCIL

IDBI Bank in a regulatory filing says it has sold 12,50,000 equity shares constituting 2.5% of the paid up capital of Clearing Corporation on 13 Sept 2017
PTI
IDBI Bank stock closed 1.53% higher at Rs56.55 on BSE today Photo: Mint
IDBI Bank stock closed 1.53% higher at Rs56.55 on BSE today Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Public sector IDBI Bank on Thursday said it has sold 12.5 lakh equity shares in Clearing Corporation of India (CCIL) for an undisclosed amount.

“IDBI Bank has sold 12,50,000 equity shares constituting 2.5% of the paid up capital of Clearing Corporation of India Ltd on 13 September 2017,” the bank said in a regulatory filing.

CCIL facilitates clearing and settlement of transactions in money, government bonds, foreign exchange and derivative markets.

State Bank of India, IDBI Bank, ICICI Bank, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Bank of Baroda and HDFC Bank Ltd are the six promoters of the company.

The collective shareholding of the bank stands at 67.50%, 14% is held by financial institutions and the rest of 18.50% is owned by primary dealers and other corporate bodies.

IDBI Bank stock closed 1.53% higher at Rs56.55 on BSE today.

First Published: Thu, Sep 14 2017. 07 23 PM IST
Topics: IDBI Bank CCIL Share Sale Clearing Corporation of india IDBI Bank Shares

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share