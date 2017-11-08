United Breweries Q2 profit jumps three-fold to Rs94 crore

United Breweries said its volume during the period grew 11%, ahead of the industry growth of 5%.

New Delhi: United Breweries Ltd (UBL) on Wednesday reported over three-fold jump in standalone net profit at Rs93.84 crore for the quarter ended 30 September, mainly on account of higher income and increase in volume growth.

The liquor company had posted a net profit of Rs27.05 crore during the same period previous fiscal, UBL said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during the quarter under review grew to Rs2,738.04 crore from Rs2,199.49 crore in the year-ago period.

“Gross revenues were up 24% and revenue net of duties increased 23%. This increase was due to price increase, positive state and brand mix, as well as beer exports,” UBL said. Operating profit increased by 72%, it added.

Total expenses during the quarter was Rs2,593.89 crore compared to Rs2,162.65 crore in the same period previous fiscal. “Whilst the company has been able to mitigate part of the negative effects of GST, some cost pressure on input materials and services is still to be incurred,” United Breweries said.

It further said the average debt level during the quarter was flat year-on-year and lower interests cost reflected reduced short-term interest rates. United Breweries stock settled at Rs 1,137, down 0.9 per cent on BSE