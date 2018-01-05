Lupin launches generic anti-infection capsules in US

Lupin’s anti-infection Flucytosine capsule is the generic version of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.’s Ancobon tablets. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Drug major Lupin on Friday said it has launched Flucytosine capsules, used to treat serious infections, in the American market.

The company has launched its generic product in the strengths of 250 mg and 500 mg after having received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA),Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

The Mumbai-based company’s product is the generic version of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.’s Ancobon tablets.

The drug is indicated for the treatment of serious infections. As per the latest IMS sales data, Flucytosine capsules have annual sales of around $48 million in the US. Lupin shares were trading 2.47% up at Rs899.15 apiece on BSE today.