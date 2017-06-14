Intel expands R&D centre in Bengaluru with Rs1,100 crore investment

Intel’s latest investment will be in addition to the Rs28,000 crore the company has invested since 1999. Photo: Bloomberg

Bengaluru: Intel India, the US-based chip design company, on Wednesday announced that it will invest Rs1,100 crore to expand its research and development centre in Bengaluru, making it the largest such centre outside the US.

The new facility is part of the chip maker’s efforts to consolidate its operations in one campus.

“Intel India plays a very strategic role in Intel’s growth, with significant contributions to Intel’s technology and product leadership,” Nivruti Rai, Intel India general manager, vice-president of data group at Intel, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The latest investment will be in addition to the Rs28,000 crore the company has invested since 1999.

The 620,000 sq. ft feet new facility, including lab capacity, will be part of Intel’s existing 44-acre campus on Sarjapur Ring Road in Bengaluru.

Rai said that the new facility would be completed in about 13 months.

The “smart and green” building will be constructed using “One storey High Technology” with each floor being built on the ground which is then lifted and attached to the top of the building and then built from the roof downwards.

The company said that the new technology would reduce construction time by around 30% when compared to traditional practices.

“By expanding here in Bengaluru, Intel has reinforced the fact that Bengaluru has great opportunities for the ICT sector,” Siddaramaiah, chief minister of Karnataka, said on Tuesday.