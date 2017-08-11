Livemint

Last Published: Fri, Aug 11 2017. 07 46 PM IST

David Rasquinha appointed Exim Bank

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved David Rasquinha’s appointment to the post for 3 years
PTI
David Rasquinha is at present deputy managing director of the Exim Bank.
New Delhi: David Rasquinha was Friday appointed as managing director of Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment to the post for three years, an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.

Rasquinha is at present deputy managing director of the Exim Bank.

First Published: Fri, Aug 11 2017. 07 39 PM IST
