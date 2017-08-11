David Rasquinha appointed Exim Bank

David Rasquinha is at present deputy managing director of the Exim Bank.

New Delhi: David Rasquinha was Friday appointed as managing director of Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment to the post for three years, an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.

