Last Published: Wed, Jul 19 2017. 04 37 PM IST

Canara Bank Q1 profit rises to Rs252 crore, misses estimates

Canara Bank’s net profit rose to Rs252 crore ($39.18 million) in its fiscal first quarter ended 30 June, from Rs229 crore a year earlier

Tanvi Mehta
Canara Bank’s gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 10.56% at end-June from 9.63% at March-end. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/ Mint
Bengaluru: Canara Bank posted a lower-than-expected quarterly net profit on Wednesday, hurt by higher bad loan provisions.

Net profit rose to Rs252 crore ($39.18 million) in its fiscal first quarter ended 30 June, from Rs229 crore a year earlier, the country’s fifth largest state-run lender by assets said.

    Analysts on average had expected the Bengaluru-based bank to report a net profit of Rs356 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

    Provisions for the quarter rose to Rs2,204 crore from Rs1,493 crore year ago.

    Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 10.56% at end-June from 9.63% at March-end. Reuters

    First Published: Wed, Jul 19 2017. 04 37 PM IST
    Topics: Canara Bank Profit First Quarter Results Bad Loans

