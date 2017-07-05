Essar Steel challenges RBI’s insolvency move in Gujarat high court

Ahmedabad: Essar Steel Ltd has approached the Gujarat high court, challenging the insolvency proceedings initiated against it at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) by its lenders after being directed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

A company official said that the matter will be heard in the high court on 7 July.

Essar Steel submitted that in the year 2016-17, the company had cleared debt to the tune of Rs3,467 crore and that it employs as many as 4,500 people. It further stated in its appeal that an admission by the NCLT of the insolvency application would transfer the administration of an otherwise healing company into the hands of an interim resolution professional.

The company has further contended that it was trying to restructure the package approved by its board of directors but before any concrete decision has been arrived at between the parties, a notification in the form of a press release on 13 June by the RBI came into the picture which classified a few companies whose accounts are disclosed as non-performing assets (NPAs).

The RBI, after receiving sweeping powers to resolve bad loans through an amendment to the Banking Regulation Act, directed banks to refer the 12 identified cases, including Essar Steel, directly to NCLT.

Mint has reviewed a copy of the court’s order that has scheduled the hearing of the matter on 7 July.

Essar Steel contended in its appeal that for taking action against such companies, the effective date was considered 31 March 2016, though the RBI press release is dated 13 June 2017.

The central bank used a common criterion for shortlisting the 12 NPAs and asked lenders to the companies to file insolvency proceedings against them right away.

Last week, the State Bank of India (SBI) had filed an insolvency case against Essar Steel after receiving directions from the central bank to do so. The RBI’s criterion was that the total banking exposure of the company should be at least Rs5,000 crore and 60% of this exposure should have turned non-performing by March 2016.