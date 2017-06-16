Sandeep Dadlani, Infosys Americas head, quits in setback to Vishal Sikka

Bengaluru: Infosys Ltd Americas head and global head of manufacturing and retail unit, Sandeep Dadlani, has resigned, in the biggest setback to chief executive officer Vishal Sikka who had recently entrusted Dadlani with the additional responsibility of generating more business from the company’s new software solutions, including the artificial intelligence platform Nia.

Dadlani, who was one of the four presidents at Infosys, was overseeing P&L role for 34% or $3.5 billion of Infosys’s $10.2 billion in revenue, and was also the chairman of Edgeverve, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys.

The reason behind Dadlani’s departure is not clear although he is learnt to have put in his papers last week, according to a person familiar with the development.

A spokesperson for Infosys confirmed the development.

“Karmesh Vaswani as head of retail, consumer packaging and goods, and logistics, and Nitesh Banga as the head of manufacturing,” said a company’s press release.

Dadlani, who joined Infosys in January 2001, was the front-runner to take the top job at Infosys in 2014 when Infosys scouted for a chief executive officer, before eventually deciding to hire former SAP SE board member Sikka.

Dadlani’s departure is a blow to Sikka who is battling against time to put Infosys back on the growth pedestal as an embattled board and management face questions on poor corporate governance from some of the company’s founders, led by N.R.Narayana Murthy.

This latest exit at Infosys is important for two reasons. Firstly, it puts a question on Sikka’s stint as CEO as nine executives at the rank of executive vice-president (EVP) and above have quit Infosys since Sikka took over as Infosys’s first non-founder CEO in August 2014. Many executives in the past have questioned Sikka’s management style, and whether he is finding it difficult to build a stable senior management team. Last month, Sikka’s former SAP colleague and head of Infosys’s industrial internet business, Gordon Muehl, too resigned.

Finally, Infosys like its other Indian IT rivals, is seeing less business from retail giants Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and Best Buy Co. Inc. as traditional retail companies try to fend-off competition from the rise of e-commerce as more people opt to buy online. Retail companies are the second-largest buyers, behind banks and financial services clients, for services from homegrown technology firms, and Infosys losing its senior-most executive managing business from retail clients is another worry for Sikka.

When Sikka was named CEO-designate in June 2014, Infosys elevated 12 senior leaders, including Dadlani, to the rank of EVPs, which then used to be the third rung of management. Last year, four of these executives were promoted to the rank of presidents. During this time, four EVPs quit, including former chief financial officer Rajiv Bansal, former head of manufacturing Sanjay Jalona, former head of healthcare and life sciences Manish Tandon and former head of BPO Gautam Thakkar. Sikka during this time also promoted many executives to the rank of EVP, taking the total number to 13.

However, three of these executives—former head of consulting Sanjay Purohit, former head of BPO Anup Upadhyaya and former head of EdgeVerve Michael Reh—too left. In December last year, Infosys sacked its former chief legal officer and EVP, David Kennedy. In all, under Sikka, Infosys has seen the departure of nine EVPs.