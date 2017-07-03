Allied Blenders appoints ex-United Spirits executive Paramjit Gill as president & CEO

Bengaluru: Liquor firm Allied Blenders & Distillers Pvt. Ltd (ABD) named Paramjit Singh Gill as its new president and chief executive officer on Monday.

Gill joins ABD from India’s largest alcoholic beverages firm, United Spirits Ltd (USL), where he was the president of all-India operations.

ABD, maker of Officer’s Choice brand of whisky, said Gill will now be responsible for delivering profitable growth and driving the firm’s strategic agenda. The senior leadership team will report to Gill.

Gill, in turn, will report to ABD vice-chairman Deepak Roy. From October 2007 until Monday, Roy held the dual role of vice-chairman and CEO. Gill will now take over Roy’s CEO duties.

“With Officer’s Choice, ABD has created a culture of providing a quality product at a very affordable price as it continues to lead the regular whisky segment. I look forward to an exciting journey ahead,” Gill said in a statement.

Gill comes to ABD with 25 years’ experience at USL and the UB Group.

“I am confident that his rich experience, knowledge and proficiency will prove to be an invaluable asset to the company,” Roy said in the statement.

“ABD is poised for exciting times ahead with its proposed entry into premium segments. Paramjit with his vast experience and leadership will certainly ensure success in the next phase of our growth,” he added.

In February, ABD’s top executives said the firm plans to launch new premium whisky brands and export to more countries this financial year.