SpiceJet to launch flights under regional connectivity scheme Udan next month

New Delhi: SpiceJet will introduce its first flight under the government’s Udan regional connectivity scheme to Porbandar and Kandla next month, becoming the third airline to start such flights after Air India and TruJet.

The two new routes —Mumbai-Porbandar-Mumbai and Mumbai-Kandla-Mumbai —will be operational with a 78-seater Bombardier Q400 regional jet from 10 July, SpiceJet said in a statement on Monday.

Both its first launch flights are from the slot-constrained Mumbai airport.

Under the Udan scheme, the airline will be operating the new flights on the Mumbai-Porbandar route with Rs2,250 (all inclusive) fares while the fare on the Mumbai- Kandla and Kandla-Mumbai routes would be Rs2,500 (all inclusive) for Udan seats.

“We will connect many more small towns and cities in times to come,” SpiceJet chairman and managing director Ajay Singh said.

The government had in March awarded 128 regional routes to five airlines— Alliance Air, SpiceJet, Turbo Megha, Air Odisha and Air Deccan —for launching flights under Udan (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik) scheme, which aims at boosting air connectivity to the hinterland.

As many as 70 airports, including 31 unserved and 12 under-served ones, would be connected through Udan flights. Under the scheme, on each flight, 50% of the seats would have a cap of Rs2,500 per seat/hour.

SpiceJet also said it is the only airline which hasn’t sought subsidy or viability gap funding under this scheme. Under Udan, operators are eligible for viability gap funding.

SpiceJet was awarded six proposals and 11 routes under the first phase of the scheme. Out of the six proposals, four will cater to unserved markets of Adampur, Kandla, Puducherry and Jaisalmer whereas two will be for under-served markets of Porbandar and Kanpur, the airline said.

SpiceJet is the country’s largest regional player operating a fleet of 19 Bombardier Q400 planes, which can seat 78 passengers. Besides it had 33 Boeing 737s as well in the fleet.