Elon Musk’s Tesla wins contract to build South Australia battery

Sydney: Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc. has won a tender to supply the world’s largest lithium ion battery to back up the state of South Australia’s blackout-plagued power grid, making good on a promise first made over Twitter four months ago to help solve the state’s energy woes.

Tesla will provide 100 megawatts of storage by 1 December, pairing it with a wind farm operated by France’s Neoen, according to a statement on Friday from South Australian Premier Jay Weatherill.

“Battery storage is the future of our national energy market and the eyes of the world will be following our leadership in this space,” Weatherill said in the statement.

Musk had earlier promised to install and bring into operation a Tesla battery storage system designed to prevent blackouts in South Australia, the Australian mainland state most reliant on renewable energy.

The promise injected Musk into the middle of a messy political spat in Australia over energy policy.

A series of power outages in South Australia have raised fears of more widespread blackouts across the nation’s electricity market and raised questions as to why one of the world’s largest producers of coal and gas is struggling to keep the lights on in a mainland state. Bloomberg