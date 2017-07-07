Sun Pharma to settle with some litigants in antitrust case

New Delhi: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Friday said the company and its arm entered into settlements with certain plaintiffs in an antitrust litigation matter currently pending in the US.

“Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries have entered into settlements with certain plaintiffs in re Modafinil Antitrust Litigation matter currently pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania,” Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said in a BSE filing.

According to the statement, the settlements extend to all claims brought by Apotex Corporation and the Retailer Purchaser Plaintiffs. The terms of the settlements are confidential, it added.