Mumbai rains: Airlines extend waiver on cancellation fees

New Delhi: Airlines have extended waiver of charges for cancelled tickets and no show passengers for flights in and out of Mumbai due to the heavy rains in the city for Wednesday as well.

"We're extending the waiver for flights on the 30th Aug (August). Passengers travelling to & fro BOM (Bombay) today can get their booking rescheduled/cancelled without any change/cancellation fees," IndiGo said on its Twitter handle late night.

Cancellation charges can be as much as Rs4,200 on domestic flights and flight change charges are equally steep.

Vistara too announced on its Twitter feed late night it has extended the waiver for Thursday as well.

"The airline has extended a waiver on penalties arising out of date/ flight change, refund and no-show on all the confirmed tickets issued for travel on August 29 and August 30, 2017 for flights into/out of Mumbai scheduled to depart on / before 1500 hrs. IST," Jet Airways said in a statement.

An Air India spokesman said the airline will also waive these charges for Thursday.

GoAir too has waived off these charges, the airline posted on Twitter.

A Mumbai airport spokeswoman said water has receded last night and operations were better than Tuesday with some delays of 15-20 minutes.

"Due to bad weather at Mumbai, all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to cross check their flight status before leaving for the airport," SpiceJet said on Twitter.

Weather officials have warned for more rains on Thursday.

MeT department forecast “extremely heavy rainfall” in the next 24 to 48 hours in the western coast of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, and parts of Gujarat and Goa.