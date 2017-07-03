Tata Power JV completes $420 million hydro project in Georgia

New Delhi: Tata Power on Monday said it has completed construction of a 187 MW hydro project in Georgia that cost over $420 million.

The Shuakhevi hydroelectric project is the largest hydro-power plant to be built in Georgia in past five decades.

Adjaristsqali Georgia LLC (AGL), Tata Power’s joint venture with Norway’s Clean Energy Invest AS and IFC InfraVentures (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, has completed construction of the 187 MW Shuakhevi Hydro Power Project (HPP), it said after a ceremony in Georgia.

“The construction of the plant started in the fall of 2013. As a part of this project, one weir and two dams with their respective reservoirs and connecting tunnels have been constructed to divert water for power generation,” the company said in a statement.

The water conductor system consists of three tunnels with cumulative length of 33.48km. The Shuakhevi HPP is the first hydropower project in Georgia to have been certified by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change to reduce carbon emissions. It will generate about 470 GWh of clean energy while lowering greenhouse gases emissions by more than 200,000 tonnes per year.

“The power generated by the project will be exclusively sold within Georgia throughout the winter which is a period of energy deficit,” the company said.

The completion ceremony was presided over by the prime minister of Georgia, Giorgi Kvirikashvili, and the vice prime minister and energy minister Kakha Kaladze, the statement said.

Prashant Joshi, chief executive officer of Adjaristsqali Georgia LLC, said “The Shuakhevi HPP will contribute significantly to energy independence of Georgia.”