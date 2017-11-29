 Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for blood pressure treatment drug - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion Elections 2017 LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies
Last Published: Wed, Nov 29 2017. 04 05 PM IST

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for blood pressure treatment drug

Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the US health regulator FDA to market Candesartan Cilexetil and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets formulations used in treating high blood pressure
PTI
Zydus Cadila now has more than 175 USFDA approvals. Photo: Mint
Zydus Cadila now has more than 175 USFDA approvals. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Cadila Healthcare on Wednesday said group firm Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Candesartan Cilexetil and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets formulations used in treating high blood pressure.

The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for multiple Candesartan Cilexetil and hydrochlorothiazide tablets of 16 mg/12.5 mg, 32 mg/12.5 mg and 32 mg/25 mg, Cadila Healthcare said in a BSE filing.

The drug is used to treat high blood pressure. Lowering blood pressure helps prevent strokes, heart attacks and kidney problems, it added. “It will be manufactured at the group’s formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad,” the filing said.

The group has now more than 175 approvals and has so far filed 310 ANDAs since the commencement of filing process in FY2003-04, it said.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading at Rs442 apiece in afternoon trade, up 0.15% from the previous close on BSE.

First Published: Wed, Nov 29 2017. 04 05 PM IST
Topics: Zydus Cadila USFDA Cadila Healthcare Blood Pressure drug Cadila Healthcare shares

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share