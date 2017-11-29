Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for blood pressure treatment drug
New Delhi: Cadila Healthcare on Wednesday said group firm Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Candesartan Cilexetil and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets formulations used in treating high blood pressure.
The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for multiple Candesartan Cilexetil and hydrochlorothiazide tablets of 16 mg/12.5 mg, 32 mg/12.5 mg and 32 mg/25 mg, Cadila Healthcare said in a BSE filing.
The drug is used to treat high blood pressure. Lowering blood pressure helps prevent strokes, heart attacks and kidney problems, it added. “It will be manufactured at the group’s formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad,” the filing said.
The group has now more than 175 approvals and has so far filed 310 ANDAs since the commencement of filing process in FY2003-04, it said.
Shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading at Rs442 apiece in afternoon trade, up 0.15% from the previous close on BSE.
