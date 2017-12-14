HDFC sells, invokes pledged shares of Unitech

Unitech’s share price closed marginally up at Rs6.67 apiece on the BSE on Thursday. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: HDFC has sold 1.29 crore shares of Unitech in the open market and invoked nearly 8.2 crore pledged shares of the crisis-hit realty firm.

HDFC Ltd has sold 12,919,566 shares carrying voting rights worth 0.49% stake, and invoked 81,988,820 pledged shares worth 3.13% stake, according to a regulatory filing. Promoters hold 17.92% stake in Unitech, of which 73% is pledged, as per the shareholding pattern at the end of the second quarter of this fiscal.

The company’s market cap stood at around Rs1,750 crore. Unitech is facing huge protest from home buyers because of delay in completion of about 70 projects involving more than 16,000 flats. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court stayed the 8 December order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) allowing the Centre to take over the management of Unitech.

NCLT had suspended all the eight directors of the realty firm over allegations of mismanagement and siphoning of funds and authorised the Centre to appoint its 10 nominees on the board. The government had moved NCLT to protect the interests of about 20,000 home buyers.

In a statement on Wednesday, Unitech said the apex court order will help the company in completion of the projects and also refunds to customers.

“We will now work on getting the various accounts and receivables active again which were affected as consequence of the order dated 8 December. We strongly believe that the current management is better equipped to handle the completion of the 74 projects that are in various stages of construction,” the statement said.