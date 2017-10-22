HCL Infosystems to raise Rs500 crore via rights issue

The record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders eligible to apply for the equity shares in the rights issue is 1 November, the filing said.

New Delhi: HCL Infosystems on Sunday said it will raise Rs499.09 crore from its existing shareholders by way of rights issue.

The rights issue committee of the board has decided to issue equity share by way of rights issue to eligible shareholders of the company for an amount aggregating to Rs499.09 crore, HCL Infosystems Ltd said in a BSE filing.

The total number of equity shares to be issued is 106,190,299.

The company said the rights issue is to be offered at a price of Rs47, including a premium of Rs45.

The record date for the purpose of determining the shareholders eligible to apply for the equity shares in the rights issue is 1 November, the filing said.

It further said the board has decided that the rights entitlement ratio is fixed at a ratio of 10 rights equity share for every 21 equity share held by eligible shareholders of the company.