Eicher becomes most valuable bike maker in India

Mumbai: Eicher Motors Ltd on Monday became India’s fourth most valuable automaker, displacing Bajaj Auto Ltd which held that position so far.

With this, Eicher, parent of Royal Enfield Ltd, has also become the country’s most valuable two-wheeler maker, beating Hero MotoCorp Ltd and Bajaj Auto that have much higher revenues.

With the 2.41% rise in its share price on Monday, Eicher Motors, which makes trucks and motorcycles has gained 38% since the beginning of the year.

Data from BSE showed that Eicher Motors now has a market capitalization of Rs81,776.67 crore, after its shares closed at an all-time high of Rs30,040.60 a share. India’s benchmark Sensex index on Monday rose 0.63% to 32,514.94 points.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is India’s most valuable auto company with a market value of Rs2.34 trillion, followed by Tata Motors Ltd and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd with market capitalizations of Rs 1.28 trillion and Rs87077.15 crore respectively.

Investors continue to buy Eicher Motors stock, attracted by the strong volumes, earnings growth and margin expansion. The company has also been generating strong cash flow over the past few years.

Eicher’s subsidiary Royal Enfield that makes Bullet and Thunderbird bikes has seen brisk sales even as the overall two-wheeler market has remained sluggish. This has helped Eicher balance the cyclical weakness in its commercial vehicles business.

In the three months to June, sales at Royal Enfield grew 24.71% over the last year to 1.88 lakh units, according to auto industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam).

Broking firm Nirmal Bang has initiated coverage on Eicher with a ‘buy’ rating as it believes its growth momentum will continue over fiscal year 2018 and 2019. The brokerage firm expects 20% volume growth for Royal Enfield over fiscal years 2017-19.

“We believe the demand in leisure bike and premium segments will continue to remain strong as the existing two-wheeler base (70 million) moves towards better and high-end products. Royal Enfield’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization margin at 31% is the best in the industry, which we believe will expand further by 120bps over FY18E/FY19E as better economies of scales leads to further margin expansion” the Nirmal Bang report added.

Eicher will announce its June quarter earnings on 9 August and according to 14 Bloomberg analyst estimates, the company may post net profit of Rs 453.10 crore and net sales of Rs 1966.30 crore.

Bajaj Auto shares fell 0.54% on Monday to Rs 2807.60 and its market cap stood at Rs 81242.68 crore. Hero MotoCorp gained 0.6% and its market cap was at Rs 72971.22 crore. So far this year, Bajaj and Hero MotoCorp rose 6.6% and 20% respectively.

On 20 July, Bajaj Auto reported weak earnings due to higher raw material costs, higher spending on advertisement and expiry of excise duty benefit at its Pantnagar plant. Its margins at 17.2% were 322 basis down year on year, and 126 basis points quarter on quarter.

“The fall in June quarter margins is due to many factors: higher input cost, including BSIV costs (110bps), expiry of Pantnagar excise exemption (50bps), higher sales promotion on Platina/ CT100 in Apr-May, and early price cuts to pass on GST benefits”, said IIFL Institutional Equities in a 24 July report.

On 26 July, Hero MotoCorp reported a net profit of Rs 914 crore, up 3.5% from a year ago. Revenue from operations rose 7.5% to Rs8,612.91 crore from Rs8,010.66 crore in the year earlier. Ebitda margin for the June quarter declined marginally to 16.3%, from 16.63% in the year-ago quarter.