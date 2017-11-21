Deals Buzz: Quess Corp buys Tata Business Support Services for Rs153 crore

Business services provider Quess Corp. acquired Tata Business Support Services (TBSS) for Rs153 crore on Monday. Photo: AFP

Mumbai: Mint brings to you your daily dose of top deals reported by newsrooms across the country.

Paragon Partners raises $120 million for its maiden PE fund

Private equity firm Paragon Partners on Monday announced the completion of fund-raising for its maiden private equity fund, Paragon Partners Growth Fund-I, securing commitments of approximately $120 million, reports Mint. Read more

JSW Steel looking for tie-ups to acquire stressed assets

Sajjan Jindal-controlled JSW Steel Ltd may team up with external investors to set up a platform for acquiring distressed assets, reports Mint, citing a top company official. Distressed assets platforms typically involve incorporating a separate entity to be used as an investment vehicle to acquire the assets. Read more

Alibaba buys stake in Sun Art for $2.9 billion in joint pact

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd agreed to acquire a stake in China’s largest operator of Wal-Mart-style hypermarkets for about $2.9 billion, forming an alliance as the Internet giant makes its latest bet on the evolution of brick-and-mortar retail, reports Bloomberg. Read more

Homelane buys interior design firm Capricoast for Rs90 crore

Online furniture and design company Homelane on Monday said it has acquired Capricoast.com, an online marketplace for home interior goods, for Rs90 crore, reports Mint. Jawad Ayaz, founder of Capricoast, will join HomeLane.com’s board. Read more

Union Bank of India starts roadshows abroad for Rs2,000 crore QIP

Union Bank of India has started road shows for its Rs2,000 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP), reports Mint, citing two people close to the development. Read more

Taaleri eyes Fortum’s solar power projects in India

Taaleri Plc has evinced interest in acquiring a stake in Finland’s state-controlled power utility Fortum Oyj’s operational Indian solar power projects, reports Mint, citing two people aware of the development. Read more

Govt raises Rs14,500 crore from Bharat 22 ETF

The government has raised Rs14,500 crore through the Bharat 22 exchange-traded fund (ETF) comprising 22 stocks, a top official said on Monday, PTI reported. Read more

Zoomcar in talks to raise $50 million for expansion

Self-drive car rental start-up Zoomcar India Pvt. Ltd is in talks to raise $50 million from new and existing investors as it looks to expand to newer cities, reports Mint, citing two people close to the development. Read more

Quess Corp buys Tata Business Support Services for Rs153 crore

Business services provider Quess Corp. acquired Tata Business Support Services (TBSS) for Rs153 crore on Monday. It will own 51% of the Hyderabad-headquartered company, with Tata Sons holding the remaining stake, reports The Economic Times. Read more

Clean energy firms eyeing SE Asia, Middle East & Africa to hedge risks

Clean energy companies are increasingly looking abroad to expand business and diversify risks even as some state utilities in the country are now backing out of contracts, threatening the viability of a number of renewable power plants, reports The Economic Times. Read more

Infibeam in talks to sell minority stake to Fairfax Financial Holdings

Infibeam is in talks with Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Financial Holdings to sell a minority stake, reports The Economic Times, citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter, even as the local e-commerce firm looks to expand into offline retail. Read more

Donear Group acquires OCM Woolen Mills

Mumbai’s Donear Group on Monday said it has acquired Amritsar-based OCM Woolen Mills, reports The Economic Times. This will help OCM’s distributors, who generally witness lower sales during seasons other than winter, sell an additional range of products, especially Giza, Supima, wrinkle-resistant cotton fabric for jackets, trousers, etc. and terry rayon fabric for suit length. Read more

15 firms keen on bankrupt Binani Cement

As many as 15 companies, including three large overseas ones, have shown interest in Binani Cement, which is facing bankruptcy proceedings from its lenders, reports The Economic Times, citing senior officials. Read more

Unicorn India Ventures launches Rs600 crore debt fund

Unicorn India Ventures, an early-stage venture capital fund, has launched its maiden debt fund with a corpus of Rs600 crore ($93 million), the company said on Monday, reports Mint. Read more