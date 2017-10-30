Lupin Q2 profit falls on lower US sales, but beats estimates

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs433 crore for Lupin. Photo: Bloomberg

Bengaluru: Drugmaker Lupin Ltd on Monday said that its second-quarter net profit fell more than 30%, as regulatory scrutiny and pricing pressure in the US, its biggest market, dampened sales.

The decline was, however, offset by higher sales in India, its second biggest market, and the Asia-Pacific and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) regions, which helped profit beat the consensus estimate.

India’s pharmaceutical firms, which supply a third of the drugs sold in the United States, have been grappling with weaker sales amid sanctions imposed by international regulatory bodies and warnings over quality control at production sites.

Margins too have been hit by increased scrutiny over drug pricing.

Lupin said sales in the US fell about 32% to Rs1,361 crore, dragging down overall sales, which slipped 8% to Rs3,874 crore.

Sales in India were up 16.4% at Rs1,159 billion rupees, while that from the Asia-Pacific and EMEA regions rose 15% and 17%, respectively.

Net profit fell to Rs455 crore in the quarter ended September 30, slightly above the average analysts’ forecast of Rs4.33 crore, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Shares of the company jumped as much as 8.9% in early trade, but pared gains to close up 2.4%. The broader BSE Sensex ended 0.4% higher to 33,266.16 points. Reuters