Last Published: Mon, Oct 30 2017. 06 37 PM IST

UPL Q2 profit up 43% at Rs238 crore

UPL’s net profit rose stood at Rs238 crore in the September quarter, up 43% from Rs166 crore in the year-ago period
PTI
UPL shares on Monday fell 0.75%, or Rs6.25, to Rs823.25 while the benchmark Sensex gained 0.33%, or 108.94 points, to end the day at 33,266.16 points. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
New Delhi: Agro-chemical major UPL Ltd Monday reported a 43.37% increase in consolidated net profit at Rs238 crore in the second quarter of 2017-18.

UPL Ltd’s net profit stood at Rs166 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing. Total income increased marginally by about 3% to Rs3,846 crore in the September quarter from Rs3,740 crore in the same quarter of 2016-17. Expenses remained slightly lower at Rs3,440 crore as against Rs3,444 crore, in the period under the review.

On Monday, UPL shares fell 0.75%, or Rs6.25, to Rs823.25 while the benchmark Sensex gained 0.33%, or 108.94 points, to end the day at 33,266.16 points.

UPL has nearly 30 manufacturing units in India and abroad and has presence in 124 countries.

First Published: Mon, Oct 30 2017. 06 37 PM IST
