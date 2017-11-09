Tata Motors Q2 results today: Three things to watch out for

During the September quarter, Tata Motors share price fell 7.23% to Rs401.25 on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: Tata Motors Ltd, India’s largest automaker by sales revenue and second largest by net profit, will report its earnings for the September quarter on Thursday.

Driven by improved performance of the domestic business and a reduction in foreign exchange and hedging losses at its UK subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) Automotive Plc, the Tata Group flagship is expected to report a net profit of Rs1,835 crore on net sales of Rs68,895 crore, according to a Bloomberg poll of nine analysts.

JLR continued to post steady volumes, while the domestic market was buoyed by higher commercial and passenger vehicle sales. Analysts estimate consolidated margins to remain flat during the quarter—primarily driven by JLR—due to increased raw material costs despite higher volumes.

Here are a few factors to track in the second quarter results for the 2017 fiscal year.

JLR volumes

Total JLR volumes during the quarter grew 5.07% over the year -ago to 149,690 units, with only four models out of 14 posting growth, according to company data. Jaguar XF surprised with a 28.8% jump to 10,256 units for the quarter, while Discovery Sport grew 7.3% to 30,357 units, contributing the most to volumes.

Among international markets, only China and North America performed better than the year ago, with China volumes rising 27.4% year-on-year on the back of new launches such as the Range Rover Velar, Jaguar XF Sportbrake and long wheel base Jaguar XFL.

Margins

Analysts expect muted year-on-year growth in the UK subsidiary’s margins despite a richer product mix, lower foreign exchange losses, higher volumes and operating leverage.

“We expect close to a 30-basis point decline owing to higher commodity prices,” said Suraj Chheda, an analyst at IIFL Institutional Equities. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Domestic operations

Total domestic sales during the September quarter rose by a significant 21.7% to 142,646 units, as per the company’s monthly sales releases. These numbers were driven primarily by commercial vehicles, with medium and heavy commercial vehicles clocking 21.3% growth to 40,616 units on the back of the government’s infrastructure push and increased production of BS-IV (Bharat Stage)-compliant vehicles, the company said in the release.

The light commercial vehicles segment grew 30% to 55,471 units on account of high e-commerce sales and robust festive demand in August and September.

Passenger vehicle sales rose 13.1% to 46,559 units on the back of strong demand for new launches, especially the compact SUV Nexon.

The company’s standalone Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) is expected to rise by 20.5% over the year ago, wrote Hitesh Goel and Nishit Jalan of Kotak Institutional Equities, in a research note.

During the quarter, the Tata Motors’ share price fell 7.23% to Rs401.25 on the Bombay Stock Exchange, while the benchmark index Sensex rose 0.2% during the period to 31,283.72 points.