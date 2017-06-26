Livemint

Last Published: Mon, Jun 26 2017. 06 04 PM IST

V Resorts raises $4 million from Seedfund, RB International

The capital raised by V Resorts would be utilised to double its inventory and invest in consumer and operator interfaces

V Resorts currently manages over 70 resorts across 15 states in the country.
Mumbai: Resort management company V Resorts on Monday said it has raised $ 4 million in a fresh round of funding from venture funds Seedfund and RB International.

“V Resorts has recently raised $ 4 million in its third round of funding, with Seedfund and RB International,” it said in a statement.

The capital raised would be utilised to double its inventory and invest in consumer and operator interfaces, it added.

V Resorts currently manages over 70 resorts across 15 states in the country. “Initiatives are in place to increase our footprints in over 1000 locations in India in the next two years,” V Resorts founder and CEO Aditi Balbir said adding that the company has international expansion plans with a focus on South East Asia.

First Published: Mon, Jun 26 2017. 06 04 PM IST
