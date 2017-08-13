Pepe Jeans India to open 20 own stores by FY18

Pepe Jeans has denim line, kids wear and will soon foray into inner wear products. Photo: Reuters

Kolkata: Denim and casual wear major Pepe Jeans has decided to open around 50 own stores to strengthen its retailing footprint in India and 20 of which would be opened this fiscal. “We have four own stores and will open 20 more in the current fiscal.

The number will be gradually scaled up in the coming years. We already have permission for around 50 own single brand stores,” Pepe Jeans India Managing Director Kavindra Mishra told PTI. The company wants to take advantage of the liberalised policies that allow foreign single-brand retailers to sell through their own stores as well as franchisee outlets.

The plan will help it push its omni-channel retail strategy. Currently, the company mostly retails from 217 exclusive franchisee stores and 1000 multi-brand stores. Mishra said the company was taking over at least some of the franchisee stores to convert them into company owned and company operated stores.

Pepe Jeans has denim line, kids wear and will soon foray into inner wear products. The company will float a joint venture company in which city based Dollar Industries will be picking up 50% stake in SPV. The equity portion would be Rs72 crore in the Rs200 crore project in the SPV that projects to attain a topline of Rs600 crore in its ninth or 10th year, officials said.

Pepe Jeans India recorded a turnover was Rs424 crore (in wholesale price) last fiscal. Retail value of Pepe Jeans India is pegged at Rs800 crore. Mishra said, Pepe Jeans will foray into Indonesia by early next year.

Initially, the market will be serviced from India till a critical mass is reached before local supply chain is established in the country. Pepe Jeans was also contemplating entering China and dialogue is on, officials said.