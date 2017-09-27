IDBI Bank sells 9% stake in Sidbi
New Delhi: State-owned IDBI Bank Ltd on Wednesday said it has sold 9% stake in Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi) for an undisclosed amount in a bid to mobilise funds by exiting non-core business.
IDBI Bank has sold further 4,80,41,092 equity shares constituting 9.03% of the paid up capital of Sidbi on 26-27 September, IDBI Bank said in a regulatory filing. However, the bank did not disclose name of the buyer. Earlier this week, the bank sold 1% stake in Sidbi.
Earlier this year, IDBI Bank had said it plans to dilute stake in some non-core businesses to shore up capital base. The board of the bank had approved in-principle proposal to divest some of its non-core investments, subject to compliance with all applicable laws and regulations and final approval obtained for each transaction.
Sidbi has earned profit of Rs1,120 crore for the fiscal year 2016-17, marginally lower than Rs1,177 crore earned in the previous fiscal year. Sidbi was originally 100% owned by IDBI, when it was a term lending institution. Later in 2000, it divested 51% stake in favour of the government owned banks and insurance companies.
Shares of IDBI Bank closed at 2.34% lower to Rs52.25 on BSE, while the Sensex closed lower by 440 points, or 1.39%, to 31,160.
