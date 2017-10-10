Livemint

Last Published: Tue, Oct 10 2017. 05 12 PM IST

Pfizer mulls options for consumer healthcare business

Pfizer Inc. said it was reviewing options for its consumer healthcare business, including a full or partial separation of the unit
Manas Mishra
Pfizer’s consumer healthcare business includes brands such as ChapStick. Photo: Reuters
Bengaluru: Pfizer Inc. said on Tuesday it was reviewing options for its consumer healthcare business, including a full or partial separation of the unit.

Pfizer said the consumer healthcare business, which had about $3.4 billion in revenue in 2016, was “distinct enough” from its core business that there could potential for it to be more valuable outside the company.

Pfizer’s consumer healthcare business includes brands such as ChapStick. The company’s shares were up about 1% at $36.50 in premarket trading.

The company said any decision related to the options would be made during 2018.

Pfizer said it hired Centerview Partners LLC, Guggenheim Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC as financial advisers for the review.

Germany’s Merck KGaA had hired JP Morgan to sell its consumer health business, Reuters reported last month. Reuters

First Published: Tue, Oct 10 2017. 05 12 PM IST
