SBI Q2 profit Rs1,582 crore, misses estimates

SBI gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 9.83% at end-September compared with 9.97% at end-June. Photo: Aniruddha Chowhdury/Mint

Bengaluru: State Bank of India, the nation’s biggest lender by assets, reported a second-quarter net profit of Rs1,582 crore ($243.3 million), missing estimates, on higher provisions for bad loans.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of Rs2,696 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 9.83% at end-September compared with 9.97% at end-June. Reuters