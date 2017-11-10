SBI Q2 profit Rs1,582 crore, misses estimates
Bengaluru: State Bank of India, the nation’s biggest lender by assets, reported a second-quarter net profit of Rs1,582 crore ($243.3 million), missing estimates, on higher provisions for bad loans.
Analysts on average had expected a net profit of Rs2,696 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 9.83% at end-September compared with 9.97% at end-June. Reuters
First Published: Fri, Nov 10 2017. 01 15 PM IST
