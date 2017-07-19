Aviva to sell life insurer Friends Provident International for $443 million

Bengaluru: Aviva, Britain’s biggest life insurer, said it would sell Friends Provident International (FPIL), which provides life assurance and investment products in Asia and the Middle East, to a unit of International Financial Group for £340 million ($443 million).

The sale, which follows a strategic review, will allow Aviva to further reallocate capital to businesses that can bring higher returns and grow its business across Asia, the insurer said.

More From Livemint »

“Aviva has concluded that the business is not central to the group’s strategy to focus on a small number of markets where it has scale and profitability or a distinct competitive advantage,” it said in a statement on Wednesday. Reuters