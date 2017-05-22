| E-Paper
Sections
Home » Companies
Last Modified: Mon, May 22 2017. 02 59 PM IST

LeEco’s Jia Yueting quits as head of listed unit as business struggles

Jia Yueting, founder of Chinese technology conglomerate LeEco, is stepping down as general manager of its online video service unit Leshi Internet Information & Technology

Gao Yuan
Liang Jun, who joined Leshi from Lenovo Group over five years ago, will replace Jia Yueting (above) as general manager. Photo: Jason Lee/Reuters.
Liang Jun, who joined Leshi from Lenovo Group over five years ago, will replace Jia Yueting (above) as general manager. Photo: Jason Lee/Reuters.

Beijing: Jia Yueting, founder of Chinese technology conglomerate LeEco Inc., is stepping down as general manager of it online video service unit Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp. as multiple business lines of the parent company show signs of weakness.

Jia will remain as chairman of Leshi and focus on company governance, strategic planning and innovation of key products, according to a filing to the Shenzhen stock exchange. Liang Jun, who joined Leshi from Lenovo Group Ltd. over five years ago, will replace Jia as general manager.

Leshi finance director Yang Lijie also stepped down to be replaced by Zhang Wei, the company said in a separate filing. Leshi halted share trading in April, citing pending restructuring plans at the time.

Jia’s LeEco empire has been hit with fund raising difficulties and unpaid bills over the past few months, while seeking to expand multiple businesses include online video, sports broadcasting, smartphones, electric automobiles and online financing. Bloomberg

Gao Yuan

Topics: Jia Yueting LeEco Leshi Liang Jun Smartphones

More From Livemint

READ MORE

First Published: Mon, May 22 2017. 02 59 PM IST