Jet Airways sacks 2 pilots involved in mid-air brawl on London-Mumbai flight

Last Published: Tue, Jan 09 2018. 03 00 PM IST
PTI
A senior pilot had allegedly slapped a female commander during the flight and following the incident the two were grounded by the airline. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

New Delhi: Jet Airways has terminated the services of two senior pilots who were involved in a mid-air brawl while operating London-Mumbai flight on 1 January.

A senior pilot had allegedly slapped a female commander during the flight and following the incident the two were grounded by the airline.

“Consequent to the review of the events on board Flight 9W 119 London-Mumbai of 1 January, 2018, Jet Airways has terminated services of both the cockpit crew with immediate effect,” a Jet Airways spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

Aviation regulator DGCA has already suspended the flying licence of the male pilot. About the incident, the spokesperson last week had said there was a “misunderstanding” between the cockpit crew and the same was “resolved amicably” and “quickly”.

First Published: Tue, Jan 09 2018. 03 00 PM IST
