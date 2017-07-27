Axis Bank acquires Freecharge for Rs385 crore
Axis Bank has agreed to acquire mobile payments wallet Freecharge from Snapdeal for Rs385 crore in an all-cash deal
Mumbai: Axis Bank, India’s seventh-biggest lender by assets, said on Thursday it has agreed to buy mobile payments wallet provider FreeCharge from e-commerce company Snapdeal for Rs385 crore ($60.04 million).
“Digital payments in India are surging. Government policies are driving a less-cash economy,” Axis Bank finance chief Jairam Sridharan told a news conference after announcing the deal. Reuters
More From Livemint »
First Published: Thu, Jul 27 2017. 01 06 PM IST
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Share