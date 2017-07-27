Livemint

Last Published: Thu, Jul 27 2017. 01 06 PM IST

Axis Bank acquires Freecharge for Rs385 crore

Axis Bank has agreed to acquire mobile payments wallet Freecharge from Snapdeal for Rs385 crore in an all-cash deal

Devidutta Tripathy
Last year, Freecharge hit the market to raise funds separately. Photo: Hindustan Times
Mumbai: Axis Bank, India’s seventh-biggest lender by assets, said on Thursday it has agreed to buy mobile payments wallet provider FreeCharge from e-commerce company Snapdeal for Rs385 crore ($60.04 million).

“Digital payments in India are surging. Government policies are driving a less-cash economy,” Axis Bank finance chief Jairam Sridharan told a news conference after announcing the deal. Reuters

    First Published: Thu, Jul 27 2017. 01 06 PM IST
    Topics: Axis Bank Freecharge Axis Bank Freecharge deal Snapdeal merger

