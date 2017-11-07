Hit refresh with Satya Nadella and Anil Kumble

Satya Nadella talks about his book ‘Hit Refresh’ with Indian cricket legend Anil Kumble at an event in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: AP

New Delhi: The ability to hit refresh on your browser to change what is needed (not change everything), and optimize it is the key to success, according to Satya Nadella, chief executive of Microsoft Corp. At an event in New Delhi on Tuesday, Nadella talked about his book Hit Refresh with Indian cricket legend Anil Kumble. The duo discussed the “hit refresh” moments that have transformed their lives.

Nadella also spoke about empathy and the transformative power of empathy as being one of the key ingredients of success. “It is not possible to turn empathy on so it is important to unlock it from life’s experiences,” he said. For Nadella, this experience was the birth of his son, who was born with cerebral palsy. It took Nadella multiple years to come to terms with it and made him more empathetic as a parent and a leader.

Kumble and Nadella also spoke about leadership lessons he learnt on the cricket pitch that he uses even today as CEO—to compete vigorously and with passion in the face of uncertainty, putting the team first, and bringing out the best in everybody. They also discussed the positive impact of intelligent technologies on cricket, and how technology will redefine cricket for players as well as for the viewers. Kumble said that technology in cricket was only limited to the decision review system and broadcasting technologies and should be used for other aspects of the game.

Nadella delved into three key technologies that will lead to massive shifts in the economy and society—mixed reality, artificial intelligence and quantum computing. These three currently independent threads will ultimately converge in the future in which quantum computing will make artificial intelligence more intelligent and mixed reality an even more immersive experience.