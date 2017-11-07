 Bhel Q2 profit rises 6% to Rs115 crore, misses estimates - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies
Last Published: Tue, Nov 07 2017. 02 32 PM IST

Bhel Q2 profit rises 6% to Rs115 crore, misses estimates

Bhel’s net profit came in at Rs115 crore in the second quarter ended 30 September, compared with a profit of Rs109 crore a year earlier
Vishal Sridhar
Bhel’s income from operations fell 9% to Rs6,168 crore.
Bhel’s income from operations fell 9% to Rs6,168 crore.

Bengaluru: Power plant equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (Bhel) posted a nearly 6% rise in quarterly profit, the company said on Tuesday, but missed analysts’ forecasts.

Net profit came in at Rs115 crore ($17.73 million) in the quarter ended 30 September, compared with a profit of Rs109 crore a year earlier, the company said.

Analysts on average had expected a standalone net profit of Rs159 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Income from operations fell 9% to Rs6,168 crore. Reuters

First Published: Tue, Nov 07 2017. 02 09 PM IST
Topics: Bhel Bhel Q2 results BHEL Q2 profit FY 18 Bhel Q2 results FY 18 Power equipment maker

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share