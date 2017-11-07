Bhel Q2 profit rises 6% to Rs115 crore, misses estimates

Bhel’s income from operations fell 9% to Rs6,168 crore.

Bengaluru: Power plant equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (Bhel) posted a nearly 6% rise in quarterly profit, the company said on Tuesday, but missed analysts’ forecasts.

Net profit came in at Rs115 crore ($17.73 million) in the quarter ended 30 September, compared with a profit of Rs109 crore a year earlier, the company said.

Analysts on average had expected a standalone net profit of Rs159 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Income from operations fell 9% to Rs6,168 crore. Reuters