Bhel Q2 profit rises 6% to Rs115 crore, misses estimates
Bhel’s net profit came in at Rs115 crore in the second quarter ended 30 September, compared with a profit of Rs109 crore a year earlier
Bengaluru: Power plant equipment maker Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (Bhel) posted a nearly 6% rise in quarterly profit, the company said on Tuesday, but missed analysts’ forecasts.
Net profit came in at Rs115 crore ($17.73 million) in the quarter ended 30 September, compared with a profit of Rs109 crore a year earlier, the company said.
Analysts on average had expected a standalone net profit of Rs159 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Income from operations fell 9% to Rs6,168 crore. Reuters
First Published: Tue, Nov 07 2017. 02 09 PM IST
